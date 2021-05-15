Advertisement

District 20 reinstates COVID quarantines in schools, cites misunderstanding with county

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 12:54 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Academy School District 20 says it is reversing a move on student quarantines after being informed by the county that districts don’t have that leeway.

Colorado Springs’ largest school districts began lifting mass quarantines in early May in an attempt to bring as many kids back as possible in the waning weeks of school.

“We recognize quarantines from COVID-19 jeopardize a student’s ability to finish the year in-person and provide important closure,” D-20 said in a statement on its website.

The move brought roughly 2,000 students -- who otherwise had not finished the quarantine period -- back on campus. The district has since walked back on that reversal and reinstated quarantines after El Paso County said schools do not have the option to opt out.

“As the district re-evaluated quarantine protocols, the district believed there was flexibility to move away from mass quarantines and active quarantines were lifted. After being contacted by the health department, the district learned that quarantine protocols are not optional for schools,” a spokesperson for the district said.

In late April, coronavirus cases in Colorado were most prevalent among middle to high school students, largely because most of that age group could not be vaccinated.

Kids 12-15 were officially given the green light from the CDC Thursday to get the vaccine.

