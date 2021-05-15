Celebration of Life Saturday for Pueblo Councilmember Ray Aguilera

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the pillars of the Pueblo community is being remembered Saturday.

Ray Aguilera, a longtime city council member, died May 9 at the age of 78. He had been struggling with ill health following a heart attack during a January work session. Despite those health issues, he returned to city council just a few weeks later.

“He was rushed to Parkview hospital for treatment, took a few weeks for recovery, and in true ‘Ray’ fashion, was back at the City Council dais almost a month later,” a spokesperson for the city said.

He worked all the way up until late April, when his health declined to a point that he was admitted to hospice care. He was surrounded by friends and family when he passed away.

Aguilera is remembered as a “heroic” advocate for Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhoods. Fittingly, his life will be celebrated at Bessemer Park Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

“The entire community mourns the loss of Ray, and I extend heartfelt sympathies to his family. Ray’s greatest love was his family, and closely following was his love for his city. From the outpouring of response we have received at City Hall, it is clear that love was reciprocated by his constituents,” Mayor NIck Gradisar said in a statement.

More about Aguilera can be read here.

