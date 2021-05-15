Advertisement

Celebration of Life Saturday for Pueblo Councilmember Ray Aguilera

Ray Aguilera, a longtime fixture in Pueblo and known for his years of community service, passed...
Ray Aguilera, a longtime fixture in Pueblo and known for his years of community service, passed away May 9, 2021, at the age of 78.(City of Pueblo)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 15, 2021 at 10:01 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - One of the pillars of the Pueblo community is being remembered Saturday.

Ray Aguilera, a longtime city council member, died May 9 at the age of 78. He had been struggling with ill health following a heart attack during a January work session. Despite those health issues, he returned to city council just a few weeks later.

“He was rushed to Parkview hospital for treatment, took a few weeks for recovery, and in true ‘Ray’ fashion, was back at the City Council dais almost a month later,” a spokesperson for the city said.

He worked all the way up until late April, when his health declined to a point that he was admitted to hospice care. He was surrounded by friends and family when he passed away.

Aguilera is remembered as a “heroic” advocate for Pueblo’s Bessemer neighborhoods. Fittingly, his life will be celebrated at Bessemer Park Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

“The entire community mourns the loss of Ray, and I extend heartfelt sympathies to his family. Ray’s greatest love was his family, and closely following was his love for his city. From the outpouring of response we have received at City Hall, it is clear that love was reciprocated by his constituents,” Mayor NIck Gradisar said in a statement.

More about Aguilera can be read here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mask
WATCH: Governor Polis says vaccinated people do not need to wear masks with some exceptions
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Walmart to allow vaccinated customers to shop without a mask
Choosing safer activities graphic.
Colorado to update mask guidance to match CDC allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in almost any setting
Police activity on N. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs 5/14/21.
Police investigate a report of shots fired in broad daylight in the Knob Hill neighborhood of Colorado Springs
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Quick facts on Colorado’s new mask mandate that allows vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings

Latest News

Palestinians flee their homes after overnight Israeli heavy missile strikes on their...
Israel strike in Gaza destroys building with AP, other media
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Walmart to allow vaccinated customers to shop without a mask
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
Quick facts on Colorado’s new mask mandate that allows vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings
Strong storms possible Saturday
Stormy Weekend