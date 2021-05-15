3 hurt, baby unharmed in Pueblo drive-by shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Three people were hurt but a baby unharmed after a vehicle was shot at several times outside Pueblo Friday night.

According to law enforcement, the car was traveling east on Highway 50 towards Pueblo around 9:30 p.m. when people in a passing vehicle started shooting. Though shot, the driver in the victim vehicle was able to make it to the Rodeway Inn on Club Manor Drive.

“Pueblo police made contact with the occupants of the vehicle. Three adults and one infant were in the vehicle. The three adults sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to a local hospital for treatment,” the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement currently has no suspects. Anyone with information that could help in the case is urged to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6400 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542- STOP (7867). Crime Stoppers calls can be made anonymously.

