Woodland Park police chief placed on administrative leave

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Michael Lawson, the acting city manager for Woodland Park, Police Chief Miles DeYoung was placed on administrative leave Thursday due to a pending investigation.

This desicion was reportedly made as a result of allegations realated to Chief DeYoung’s conduct in the workplace. The specific details were not available at the time this article was written.

Commander Ryan Holzwarth will reportedly serve as acting chief in Chief DeYoung’s absence.

This investigation is active and ongoing. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.