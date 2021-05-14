Advertisement

Woodland Park police chief placed on administrative leave

(KKTV)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:43 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - According to Michael Lawson, the acting city manager for Woodland Park, Police Chief Miles DeYoung was placed on administrative leave Thursday due to a pending investigation.

This desicion was reportedly made as a result of allegations realated to Chief DeYoung’s conduct in the workplace. The specific details were not available at the time this article was written.

Commander Ryan Holzwarth will reportedly serve as acting chief in Chief DeYoung’s absence.

This investigation is active and ongoing. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choosing safer activities graphic.
Colorado to update mask guidance to match CDC allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in almost any setting
Crash on Powers Boulevard 5/12/21.
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police say a man fought with officers in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after threatening to...
Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Off highway vehicles. 5-13-2021
Signed Law: Off Highway Vehicles Not Allowed on Streets, Highways in Colorado

Latest News

Mask
WATCH: Governor Polis says vaccinated people do not need to wear masks with some exceptions
Stock photo of a squirrel, not the actual squirrel mentioned.
El Paso County Health warns of suspected plague squirrels near Patty Jewett and Divine Redeemer neighborhoods
A few storms today, severe storms expected tomorrow
Some strong storms Friday
El Paso County Sheriff’s office investigating death, asking public for more information