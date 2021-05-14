Advertisement

Woman wakes to blood dripping from ceiling of apartment in Texas

Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the...
Ana Cardenas of El Paso, Texas said in a GoFundMe fundraiser post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.(Ana Cardenas/GoFundMe)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 1:37 PM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) - A woman in Texas said she was woken by blood and other bodily fluids dripping from her ceiling.

Ana Cardenas said on a GoFundMe post that the person in the apartment above hers had died.

KTSM reported the body was not discovered for days and started to decompose.

“Bodily fluids began leaking from the ceiling contaminating all my personal belongings: bed, furniture, clothes, sheets, and much more are now destroyed and had to be thrown away due to biohazard,” Cardenas wrote on GoFundMe.

The blood seeped through her ceiling where the fan was running, causing it to splatter across the room, KTSM said. Cardenas told them she was traumatized from the experience and planned to have a medical exam to be sure she wasn’t infected with anything.

The GoFundMe fundraiser will go toward temporary shelter and replacing her clothing and other personal items that were ruined, she said. By Friday, the total had reached more than $9,400, nearly twice the original goal.

She said she has not been able to reach the manager of the apartment complex, and she told the reporter she did not have renter’s insurance, since it was not a requirement.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choosing safer activities graphic.
Colorado to update mask guidance to match CDC allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in almost any setting
Crash on Powers Boulevard 5/12/21.
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police say a man fought with officers in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after threatening to...
Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Off highway vehicles. 5-13-2021
Signed Law: Off Highway Vehicles Not Allowed on Streets, Highways in Colorado

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks at a news conference Thursday, May 13, 2021, in...
House to vote soon on bills to protect Capitol after Jan. 6
FILE - This Sunday, Sept. 23, 2007, file photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers' Najeh Davenport in...
Retired Black players say NFL brain-injury payouts show bias
State leaders say a full restart isn’t instant--- it will take a few days for gas supplies to...
Gas crunch from cyberattack intensifies in nation’s capital
Attorney Benjamin Crump, left, discusses the police shooting of Andre Hill at a news conference...
Columbus, Ohio, reaches $10M settlement for family of Andre Hill
Mask
WATCH: Governor Polis says vaccinated people do not need to wear masks with some exceptions