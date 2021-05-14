WATCH: Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting the annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service Friday morning. Members from the law enforcement and military community will gather together to pay respects to those who have given their lives in the line of duty.
The event will start around 10 a.m. at Memorial Park.
