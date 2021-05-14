Advertisement

WATCH: Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service

By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 10:04 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is hosting the annual Pikes Peak Region Peace Officers Memorial Service Friday morning. Members from the law enforcement and military community will gather together to pay respects to those who have given their lives in the line of duty.

The event will start around 10 a.m. at Memorial Park.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choosing safer activities graphic.
Colorado to update mask guidance to match CDC allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in almost any setting
Crash on Powers Boulevard 5/12/21.
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police say a man fought with officers in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after threatening to...
Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Off highway vehicles. 5-13-2021
Signed Law: Off Highway Vehicles Not Allowed on Streets, Highways in Colorado

Latest News

Colorado department of human services logo
Colorado extends LEAP heating assitance to May 31
The Pikes Peak Library District has partnered with the state to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics...
Fountain Library hosts vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and up next week
BBB tips to avoid donation scams
11 Call For Action: Avoid donation scams following tragedies
5.14.21
Spotty storms Friday