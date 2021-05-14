WATCH: Governor Polis says vaccinated people do not need to wear masks at all
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:56 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis says if you are vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask at all when indoors. If you are not vaccinated, he suggests you continue to wear a mask.
Many businesses will reportedly still require customers to wear masks, so Governor Polis reccomends carrying a mask with you when you are out. Governor Polis also says schools can make the descion on what to do for the next few weeks.
