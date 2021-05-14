WATCH: Governor Polis says vaccinated people do not need to wear masks at all

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Polis says if you are vaccinated, you do not need to wear a mask at all when indoors. If you are not vaccinated, he suggests you continue to wear a mask.

Many businesses will reportedly still require customers to wear masks, so Governor Polis reccomends carrying a mask with you when you are out. Governor Polis also says schools can make the descion on what to do for the next few weeks.

You can watch the full press conference below:

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.