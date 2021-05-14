Walmart to allow vaccinated customers to shop without a mask

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart announced on Friday that customers and members who are fully vaccinated won’t have to wear a mask in the store.

The update came following Thursday’s new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidance applies to all Walmart facilities, including their stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and offices.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” Walmart wrote on its website. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Customers and employees will still have to adhere to local ordinances for mask requirements.

On top of the no-mask policy for vaccinated shoppers, the company is providing $75 to U.S. field associates who get vaccinated. Click here for more info.

