Advertisement

Walmart to allow vaccinated customers to shop without a mask

(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)(WHSV)
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Walmart announced on Friday that customers and members who are fully vaccinated won’t have to wear a mask in the store.

The update came following Thursday’s new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new guidance applies to all Walmart facilities, including their stores, clubs, distribution centers, fulfillment centers and offices.

“Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs,” Walmart wrote on its website. “We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this.”

Customers and employees will still have to adhere to local ordinances for mask requirements.

On top of the no-mask policy for vaccinated shoppers, the company is providing $75 to U.S. field associates who get vaccinated. Click here for more info.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choosing safer activities graphic.
Colorado to update mask guidance to match CDC allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in almost any setting
Crash on Powers Boulevard 5/12/21.
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police say a man fought with officers in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after threatening to...
Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Off highway vehicles. 5-13-2021
Signed Law: Off Highway Vehicles Not Allowed on Streets, Highways in Colorado

Latest News

Police activity on N. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs 5/14/21.
Police investigate a report of shots fired in broad daylight in the Knob Hill neighborhood of Colorado Springs
5/14/21
WATCH: 11 Sports Online May 14
Colorado department of human services logo
Colorado extends LEAP heating assistance to May 31
Tre Carrasco
Kansas man convicted in Colorado rape, carjacking