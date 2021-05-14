Two taken into custody after police find several stolen items, inside a stolen truck

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police took two people into custody Friday morning who reportedly had previous violations.

Officers were reportedly patroling the Sunset Park area when they contacted the people in a pickup with a fake tag and determined the pickup was stolen.

When they searched the truck, the officers found weapons, one of which was reportedly stolen out of Colorado Springs, a ballistic vest, ammunition, and what officers believe was a large package of marijuana.

The man driving the car was reportedly arrested for the stolen truck, possession with intent to distribute, and a restraining order violation. The man in the passenger seat was arrested for two felony warrants.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

