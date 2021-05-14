Rampart Volleyball wins Programs 1st ever State Title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Rampart volleyball team capped off a special 13-1 season by making school history Thursday night at the Broadmoor World Arena.

The Rams trailed in the first set, but it didn’t take long for them to start the comeback show. They went on to win the match 3 sets to 1, bringing home the first ever 5A State Volleyball title.

“We just kinda walked into it with a chip on our shoulder. We knew we were gonna have to work hard no matter what because we had a target on our back, we were a good team. We just worked really hard every day in practice and in games and everything and it honestly it paid off, obviously. I’m so excited about it.” said senior Riley Simpson.

Anjelia Starck, the 2021 Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year, finished the night with a match-high 26 kills. Starck is set to play at Penn State next season.

“Especially for me and Riley, we weren’t going to come back and play with this team next year cause we’re seniors, so we knew we just had to leave it all our there on the court.” Starck, said.

Rampart, in front of the home crowd, wins the 5A volleyball state championship.#copreps pic.twitter.com/pbrwwATc9W — Richie Cozzolino (@RichieCozz) May 14, 2021

