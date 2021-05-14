Advertisement

Quick facts on Colorado’s new mask mandate that allows vaccinated people to go maskless in most settings

A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.
A sign hangs on the window of a Colorado store that states masks are required to enter.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - With a big change to Colorado’s mask mandate comes a lot of questions.

On Friday, Gov. Jared Polis announced his state’s mask order has changed to align with guidance from the CDC. Allowing fully vaccinated people to go without a mask in most settings.

The state shared a “Fact sheet” on the amended statewide order that you can read below. It covers questions about schools, private businesses requiring employees and customers to wear masks and what unvaccinated people should do:

