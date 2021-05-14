Pueblo police catch intruders red handed Friday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police responded to a home in the area of Morris Avenue in Pueblo just after midnight Friday and found four raccons inside.

Officers grabbed their catch poles and rounded up the animals. Three of them reportedly went peacefully, while one raccoon was angry and tried to bite the catch pole. All of the animals were reportedly captured and released unharmed.

