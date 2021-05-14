Advertisement

Police take one man into custody for alleged DUI crash Thursday night

Colorado Springs police responded to a traffic crash near Highway 24 and South 8 Street in...
Colorado Springs police responded to a traffic crash near Highway 24 and South 8 Street in Colorado Springs just after 10 p.m. Thursday.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:03 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police responded to a traffic crash near Highway 24 and South 8 Street in Colorado Springs just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived they found a silver Chevrolet Camaro was driving west on Highway 24, tried to do a U-turn in front of oncoming traffic, when it was hit by a maroon Kia sedan traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Kia reportedly suffered serious injuries, but is expected to be ok. Police believe the driver of the Camaro, Joshua Stafford III, was under the influence at the time of the crash and was taken into custody for Vehicular Assault.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

