Police take motorcycle driver into custody following reported DUI crash Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police were called to a traffic crash early Friday morning involving a truck and a motorcycle. The crash reportedly happened near Palmer Park Boulevard and North Academy Boulevard.

Police say the driver of the truck reportedly involved had left the scene.

The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital but is expected to be ok. Police say the driver of the motorcycle was evaluated and subsequently arrested for DUI and other traffic related charges.

The drivers name has not yet been released. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

