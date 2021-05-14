Police investigate a report of shots fired in broad daylight in the Knob Hill neighborhood of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police had part of N. Circle Drive closed down in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon as they investigated a report of shots fired.

The police activity was just south of Platte Avenue and started at about 3:40 p.m.

11 News reached out to police for more information and last time this article was updated authorities could only say an investigation was underway. It isn’t clear if anyone was hit by gunfire.

