Advertisement

Police investigate a report of shots fired in broad daylight in the Knob Hill neighborhood of Colorado Springs

Police activity on N. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs 5/14/21.
Police activity on N. Circle Drive in Colorado Springs 5/14/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 4:33 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police had part of N. Circle Drive closed down in Colorado Springs Friday afternoon as they investigated a report of shots fired.

The police activity was just south of Platte Avenue and started at about 3:40 p.m.

11 News reached out to police for more information and last time this article was updated authorities could only say an investigation was underway. It isn’t clear if anyone was hit by gunfire.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choosing safer activities graphic.
Colorado to update mask guidance to match CDC allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in almost any setting
Crash on Powers Boulevard 5/12/21.
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police say a man fought with officers in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after threatening to...
Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Off highway vehicles. 5-13-2021
Signed Law: Off Highway Vehicles Not Allowed on Streets, Highways in Colorado

Latest News

(Source: Jace Barraclough/KNOP)
Walmart to allow vaccinated customers to shop without a mask
5/14/21
WATCH: 11 Sports Online May 14
Colorado department of human services logo
Colorado extends LEAP heating assistance to May 31
Tre Carrasco
Kansas man convicted in Colorado rape, carjacking