Palmer Ridge volleyball claims 4A state title over Mead

Palmer Ridge volleyball wins the 4A state championship Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena
Palmer Ridge volleyball wins the 4A state championship Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena(KKTV)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Redemption for the Bears!

Palmer Ridge avenged their 2019 loss in the state title game with a 2021 title, defeating Mead in four sets to win the 4A championship Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena.

The Bears win their first state volleyball title in school history, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20 over the Mavericks.

