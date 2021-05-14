Palmer Ridge volleyball claims 4A state title over Mead
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:32 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Redemption for the Bears!
Palmer Ridge avenged their 2019 loss in the state title game with a 2021 title, defeating Mead in four sets to win the 4A championship Thursday at Broadmoor World Arena.
The Bears win their first state volleyball title in school history, 25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20 over the Mavericks.
