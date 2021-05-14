Advertisement

Kansas man convicted in Colorado rape, carjacking

Tre Carrasco
Tre Carrasco(Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 2:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (AP) - A man previously convicted in Kansas of rape and other offenses has been convicted of sexually assault in the rape of a woman in suburban Denver and of assaulting and carjacking another woman.

The Aurora Sentinel reports that 26-year-old Tre Carrasco was convicted of nearly a dozen charges by an Arapahoe County jury. The charges include felony sexual assault in the rape of an au pair in Cherry Hills Village in 2019 and attempted kidnapping of another woman whose vehicle he stole outside an Aurora gym the same year.

Carrasco faces sentencing on July 8.

A native of Hays, Kansas, Carrasco was sentenced in that state to more than eight years in prison for a violent sexual assault in 2011. According to court records, he began his Colorado crime spree days after being released from a Kansas prison.

Carrasco was sentenced to two years in Colorado state prison in 2020 after pleading guilty to a felony contraband charge. He is detained at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Buena Vista but was transferred back to Arapahoe County jail to stand trial.

“This is a dangerous predator who should be incarcerated to keep him off the streets and keep our community safe,” District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement.

