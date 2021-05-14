Advertisement

Fountain Library hosts vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and up next week

The Pikes Peak Library District has partnered with the state to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics...
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak Library District has partnered with the state to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics to help more people 12 years and up get vaccinated. This is part of Governor Jared Polis’ Vaccines for All plan.

“We’re here to connect people with information, resources and services,” said Teona Shainidze Krebs, Chief Public Services Officer and Deputy Chief Librarian for PPLD. “We appreciate the opportunity to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics in partnership with the Governor’s Office so more community members who want access to the vaccine have an opportunity to get it.

Fountain Library, located at 230 S. Main St. in Fountain, will be holding the next vaccine clinic on Fountain Library on Wed., May 19 from 1 - 5 p.m. Their goal will be to vaccinate around 100 community members wil the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. This vaccine will be open to anyone, including those over the age of 12. Minors will need a parent or guardian present for registration and vaccine administration.

The library strongly encourages the appointments, which can be made here. Walk-ins are welcome as space allows and people will be placed on a waitlist unless open spots are available.

PPLD plans to host clinics at other library locations across El Paso County, with the next two scheduled for Tuesday, June 1 at Penrose and Ruth Holley libraries. Future vaccine clinic locations, dates, and times will be posted here.

