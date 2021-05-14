Advertisement

El Paso County Sheriff’s office investigating death, asking public for more information

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 12:17 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a death in the 6000 block of South Johnson Road in Rush, Colorado. Rush is about 45 minutes East of Colorado Springs.

Deputies responded to a wellfare call and when they arrived on scene, they reportedly found a man who was dead on the property.

The name of the victim has not yet been released, while the El Paso County Coroner’s Office determines cause of death and notify’s next of kin.

El Paso County Sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the community.

This is a continuing active investigation and information will be released as the investigation allows. If anyone has any information to provide regarding this case, please contact the Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

