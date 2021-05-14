El Paso County Health warns of suspected plague squirrels near Patty Jewett and Divine Redeemer neighborhoods

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Health Department says multiple squirrels have died of suspected plague in the Patty Jewett and Divine Redeemer neighborhoods. The health department wants to remind residents, it’s not uncommon for the plague to be around this time of year.

“We want to alert people to the fact that wild rodents and other small mammals in this area may be infected with plague, which is more common during cooler summers after wet winters,” said Haley Zachary, communicable disease program manager for El Paso County Public Health. “By taking simple preventive measures, residents can help protect themselves and their pets.”

Those who live in these areas can take several precautions to lower the risk of transmission:

Do not directly handle any wildlife

Keep pets away from wildlife, especially dead rodents and rabbits

Don’t let dogs or cats hunt prairie dogs, other rodents, or rabbits

Don’t allow pets to roam freely

Treat all pets for fleas according to a veterinarian’s advice

Do not feed wildlife—this attracts them to your property, brings them in close contact, and increases the risk of disease transmission

Be aware of rodent and rabbit populations in your area and report sudden die-offs or multiple dead animals to El Paso County Public Health at (719) 578-3220.

Plague is an infectious disease that is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected flea, but can also be transmitted by infected animal tissues, fluids, or respiratory droplets.

The symptoms include sudden fever, headache, chills, weakness, and tender, painful lymph nodes. People who think they have been exposed should contact their health care provider immediately. For more information, click here.

