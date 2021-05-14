Advertisement

Denver Police reportedly arrest mother after 9-month-old dies from ‘blunt force injuries’

Denver Police have arrested Jolene Beyer-LaCrue and Cain Gallardo in connection with the death...
Denver Police have arrested Jolene Beyer-LaCrue and Cain Gallardo in connection with the death of their 9-month-old’s death.(Denver Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver Police announced Thursday, they made a second arrest in connecttion with the death of a 9-month-old. DPD arrested Jolene Beyer-LaCrue, who was reportedly the child’s mother. Beyer-LaCrue is being held for investigation of child abuse resulting in death.

Previously, Denver Police arrested Cain Gallardo in connection with the 9-month-old’s death. Gallardo was reportedly dating Beyer-LaCrue at the time of the child’s death.

According to police the 9-month old, Gianna Rosales, was taken to the hospital in August 2020 for an evaluation of sustained injuries and reportedly died the next day. The Denver Office of the medical examiner determined the cause of the babies death was blunt force injuries.

DPD’s homicide unit extensively investigated this case, in partnership with the Denver medical examiners office.

Read more about the case here, from our news partners at CBS Denver.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

