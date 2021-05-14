Couple travels across the country donating to more than 800 United Way organizations
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A couple from Connecticut is doing what they can to help communities across the U.S. recover from COVID-19.
Jeff and Mindy Glickman reportedly sold 15% of their assests in 2020 and donated that money to more than 800 United Way organizations across the country, including here in Colorado Springs. The two set off on a cross country road trip meeting local United Way leaders, with one message: “We are here to help you, help your community”.
