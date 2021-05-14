Colorado extends LEAP heating assitance to May 31

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Human Services Low-Income Energy Assistance Program has extended the application period through May 31, 2021.

The program typically runs from November 1 through April 30, but due to the pandemic, the period has been extended.

“We know low-income families, individuals, older adults on limited incomes and those with disabilities have faced inordinate challenges during the pandemic,” said Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager. “The extension of LEAP’s services will hopefully help to alleviate some of the burden and allow our program to help even more Colorado residents.”

Individuals and families can submit applications through the end of the month. You can find the application here or by calling the HEAT HELP Hotline at 1-866-HEAT HELP (1-866-432-8435). Resources are consolidated through the CO PEAK system for online application submissions.

In order to be eligible for the program, candidates must reportedly pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord as part of their rent, meet the gross income limits, be residents of Colorado and contain at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S in the household.

