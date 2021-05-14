Advertisement

Colorado extends LEAP heating assitance to May 31

Colorado department of human services logo
Colorado department of human services logo(Colorado department of human services)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 14, 2021 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Human Services Low-Income Energy Assistance Program has extended the application period through May 31, 2021.

The program typically runs from November 1 through April 30, but due to the pandemic, the period has been extended.

“We know low-income families, individuals, older adults on limited incomes and those with disabilities have faced inordinate challenges during the pandemic,” said Theresa Kullen, LEAP manager. “The extension of LEAP’s services will hopefully help to alleviate some of the burden and allow our program to help even more Colorado residents.”

Individuals and families can submit applications through the end of the month. You can find the application here or by calling the HEAT HELP Hotline at 1-866-HEAT HELP (1-866-432-8435). Resources are consolidated through the CO PEAK system for online application submissions.

In order to be eligible for the program, candidates must reportedly pay home heating costs directly to a utility company or landlord as part of their rent, meet the gross income limits, be residents of Colorado and contain at least one U.S. citizen or permanent legal resident of the U.S in the household.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Choosing safer activities graphic.
Colorado to update mask guidance to match CDC allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in almost any setting
Crash on Powers Boulevard 5/12/21.
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police say a man fought with officers in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after threatening to...
Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
Official police account: Suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering

Latest News

The Pikes Peak Library District has partnered with the state to host COVID-19 vaccine clinics...
Fountain Library hosts vaccine clinic for anyone 12 and up next week
BBB tips to avoid donation scams
11 Call For Action: Avoid donation scams following tragedies
5.14.21
Spotty storms Friday
Police take motorcycle driver into custody following reported DUI crash Friday morning