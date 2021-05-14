Colorado Avalanche claim Presidents’ Trophy Thursday night with 5-1 win over the Kings

DENVER (KKTV) - The Avalanche are looking stronger than ever this season as they get set for the post season following a 5-1 win over the LA Kings Thursday night.

The Avs and the Golden Knights both finished with 82 points, but the Avalanche earned the division crown and the Presidents’ Trophy because they have more regulation wins. This marks the team’s third Presidents’ Trophy and 10th division title since making the move to the Mile High City.

The Avalanche will begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a Round 1 matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Ball Arena.

We’ve secured that home ice advantage!



Oh yeah, and our 10th division title, and 3rd Presidents’ Trophy ☺️#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/QoyNcPmR1w — p - Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) May 14, 2021

