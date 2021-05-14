Advertisement

Colorado Avalanche claim Presidents’ Trophy Thursday night with 5-1 win over the Kings

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates with goaltender Jonas Johansson...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) celebrates with goaltender Jonas Johansson (35) and Ryan Graves (27) after the teams win against the Los Angeles Kings to clinch the President's Cup following an NHL hockey game Thursday, May, 13, 2021, in Denver.(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 10:17 PM MDT
DENVER (KKTV) - The Avalanche are looking stronger than ever this season as they get set for the post season following a 5-1 win over the LA Kings Thursday night.

The Avs and the Golden Knights both finished with 82 points, but the Avalanche earned the division crown and the Presidents’ Trophy because they have more regulation wins. This marks the team’s third Presidents’ Trophy and 10th division title since making the move to the Mile High City.

The Avalanche will begin the Stanley Cup Playoffs with a Round 1 matchup against the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Ball Arena.

