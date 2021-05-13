WATCH LIVE: Vigil for Colorado mass shooting victims held by ‘Mothers of Murdered Youth’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A candlelight vigil is being held Thursday night by a group to honor the six lives taken in a mass shooting over the weekend.

We will stream the vigil live in this web article starting at about 6 p.m.

The group Mothers of Murdered Youth (MOMY) is holding the vigil from 6 to 8 p.m. just outside the Canterbury Mobile Home Park, 3020 S. Powers Blvd. It was in that mobile home park where six people were gunned down by a suspect police described as a jealous and controlling boyfriend just after midnight Sunday morning.

11 News wanted to remind the public of TESSA of Colorado Springs. TESSA provides support and resources to those impacted by domestic violence. You can call their 24-hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819.

THE VICTIMS:

Melvin Perez, 30

Mayra Ibarra De Perez, 33, wife of Melvin

Joana Cruz, 52, mother Melvin

Jose Gutierrez, 21, brother of Melvin

Sandra Ibarra-Perez, 28, sister of Mayra Perez

Jose Ibarra, 26, brother of Mayra Perez

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.