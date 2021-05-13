Advertisement

Sour situation along I-70 as semi hauling lemons catches fire in Colorado

A truck carrying lemons caught fire on 5/12/21 along I-70 in Colorado.
A truck carrying lemons caught fire on 5/12/21 along I-70 in Colorado.(CSP)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 7:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GOLDEN, Colo. (KKTV) - Traveling through the Rocky Mountains is never an easy task for truck drivers.

It isn’t clear where one driver was headed or where they were coming from when a semi burst into flames along eastbound I-70 close to Golden. The situation turned sour for the trucker and other travelers as it impacted traffic for nearly two hours.

Just before 3:30 p.m. eastbound I-70 Denver West was completely closed because of the fire. Colorado State Patrol provided a brief update just before 4 p.m., adding that the cleanup would take some time and delays should be expected. Thankfully, the driver was okay. Authorities couldn’t say the same about the trailer and the cargo. Photos from Colorado State Patrol showed hundreds of lemons scattered on a highway and the front part of the trailer completely destroyed.

Both lanes were back open just after 5, according to CDOT.

It isn’t clear what the cause of the fire was.

