Signed Law: Off Highway Vehicles Not Allowed on Streets, Highways in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis signed a bill into earlier this month, stating off highway vehicles (OHV) will not be allowed on public streets, roads, or highways in the state. Off highway vehicles reportedly include ATVs, four wheelers, and side-by-sides, etc.

“Ultimately this is about keeping everyone as safe as possible regardless of what they are driving” said Colonel Matthew Packard, Chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “We want people to enjoy all that Colorado has to offer, and clearing this law up made that easier and safer to do.”

The bill is reportedly aimed to clear up confusion about the nature of these vehicles and their usage of the road, regardeless if the OFV is registered and allowed on roads or highways in other states.

The law is in place across the state, but there are reportedly some expemtions in certain areas; click here for a full list of those exemptions.

