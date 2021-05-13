Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of Powers Boulevard Wednesday night in Colorado Springs.

The crash was reported at about 9:15 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles near S. Carefree Circle. The intersection is on the east side of the city. Northbound Powers was closed for the investigation.

Last time this article was updated details on possible injuries were not available.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

