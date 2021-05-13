Safeway & Albertsons Pharmacies Offering Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccines

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Safeway and Albertsons Pharmacies across Colorado are now offering “walk-in” COVID-19 vaccines and are preparred to vaccinate kids between the age 12-15 starting Thursday.

Safeway is reportedly offering the Pfizer vaccine at a majority of their stores; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available at some stores. Safeway is now able to give the vaccine to 12 -15 year olds since the Pfizer vaccine was recommended by the CDC. An adult must sign a consent and release form for minor patients.

The vacant Safeway location in Castle Pines (560 Castle Pines Parkway) is hosting a daily clinic. You can either walk-in for a vaccine or schedule an appointment for this location here.

Customers can make appointments through Albertson’s online scheduler and can be made during a two-week window.

