Safeway & Albertsons Pharmacies Offering Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccines

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID vaccine that is authorized for those age 16 and older. The FDA may be close to authorizing that same vaccine for use in adolescents.(Pexels)
By KKTV
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:49 AM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Safeway and Albertsons Pharmacies across Colorado are now offering “walk-in” COVID-19 vaccines and are preparred to vaccinate kids between the age 12-15 starting Thursday.

Safeway is reportedly offering the Pfizer vaccine at a majority of their stores; Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also available at some stores. Safeway is now able to give the vaccine to 12 -15 year olds since the Pfizer vaccine was recommended by the CDC. An adult must sign a consent and release form for minor patients.

The vacant Safeway location in Castle Pines (560 Castle Pines Parkway) is hosting a daily clinic. You can either walk-in for a vaccine or schedule an appointment for this location here.

Customers can make appointments through Albertson’s online scheduler and can be made during a two-week window.

