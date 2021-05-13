Advertisement

Rockies avoid Sweep, beat Padres in Walk-off Fashion

Fuentes, Rockies split doubleheader with virus-short Padres
colorado rockies kktv
colorado rockies kktv(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 9:32 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - Josh Fuentes capped a big night with a two-out, walk-off single in the eighth inning after earlier hitting a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies salvaged a doubleheader split by beating the virus-hampered San Diego Padres 3-2. The Padres, missing starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and two others because of COVID-19 concerns, won the opener 5-3. Austin Nola, who’s normally a catcher but was playing second base for shorthanded San Diego, made a nifty catch with the bases loaded for the final out. In the nightcap, Fuentes and the Rockies snapped a five-game skid.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/12/2021 8:35:44 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
Official police account: Suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering
A memorial continues to grow outside the home in the Canterbury six innocent people were gunned...
‘Horrendous act’: 7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
Deadly house fire in Colorado Springs 5/10/21.
Homicide investigation underway after a body was found near a house fire in Colorado Springs on Monday
Apartment fire in Colorado Springs 5/11/21.
Crews respond to an apartment fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday
A vehicle smashed through a garage in Colorado on 5/10/21.
Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars

Latest News

DENVER BRONCOS
Broncos Release 2021 Schedule
Volleyball signing
Lamar volleyball team gets a shot at the state title following COVID-19 test controversy
DENVER NUGGETS
Nuggets beat Hornets, secure home-court advantage in Round 1
John Register competing in the Olympics in Sydney, Australia in 2000.
Local veteran, Paralympian sits down with KKTV