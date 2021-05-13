Rockies avoid Sweep, beat Padres in Walk-off Fashion

DENVER (AP) - Josh Fuentes capped a big night with a two-out, walk-off single in the eighth inning after earlier hitting a two-run homer and the Colorado Rockies salvaged a doubleheader split by beating the virus-hampered San Diego Padres 3-2. The Padres, missing starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and two others because of COVID-19 concerns, won the opener 5-3. Austin Nola, who’s normally a catcher but was playing second base for shorthanded San Diego, made a nifty catch with the bases loaded for the final out. In the nightcap, Fuentes and the Rockies snapped a five-game skid.

5/12/2021 8:35:44 PM (GMT -6:00)