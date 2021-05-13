Reservations required for Manitou Incline during summer months

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The City of Colorado Springs and Manitou Srpings want to remind hikers the free online reservation system is still in place to climb the Manitou Incline. Hikers must show proff of their reservation and proof of parking to an attendant.

“The first principle of Leave No Trace is to plan ahead and prepare,” said Gillian Rossi, park ranger supervisor. “I can’t think of more important advice to follow when it comes to the Incline. From making your free reservation, to having a parking plan, bringing enough water and snacks, to checking the weather ahead of your hike, your entire experience will benefit if you take the time to plan ahead and prepare.”

Reservations are available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. everyday; Every 30 minutes, up to 65 people can reserve a spot between 6-10 a.m., 45 people between 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 25 people between 2-6 p.m. Click here to make a reservation.

