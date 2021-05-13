Advertisement

‘Read my lips, Colorado: We’re not going to have a gas shortage!’ AAA travel expert addresses panic over fuel supply

By Tony Keith
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:42 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Some people are concerned the gas shortage in the southeast part of the United States is going to have a major ripple effect reaching to the Rocky Mountains. Many experts are trying their best to assure the public, it won’t.

The Regional Director for Public Affairs at AAA, Skyler McKinley, is doing his best to get the panickers to stop panicking.

The concern stems from a cyberattack on Friday targeting the operator of a major pipeline system, Colonial Pipeline. The attack was devastating for supply and demand at gas stations across the southeast.

11 News spoke with people at gas stations in Colorado Springs who didn’t seem overly concerned about gas prices spiking in the Centennial State. Even more good news came on Wednesday when Colonial Pipeline restarted operations, days after it was forced to shut down by a gang of hackers. The company adds it will likely be back to normal operations in a matter of days.

