All lanes of I-25 back open following traffic crash Thursday morning

Pueblo police are currently in the area of Northbound I-25 at Dillion Drive for a traffic crash.
Pueblo police are currently in the area of Northbound I-25 at Dillion Drive for a traffic crash.(Pueblo Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:13 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say both lanes of I-25 are back open after a traffic crash in the area of Northbound I-25 at Dillion Drive.

One lane of the highway was reportedly open while crews cleaned up the crash.

No other information was available at the time this article was written. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

