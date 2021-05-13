All lanes of I-25 back open following traffic crash Thursday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo police say both lanes of I-25 are back open after a traffic crash in the area of Northbound I-25 at Dillion Drive.

One lane of the highway was reportedly open while crews cleaned up the crash.

Officers are working an injury crash on northbound I-25 at Dillon Dr. One lane remains open. Please use caution if traveling through this area. pic.twitter.com/m5jjc1xwDs — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) May 13, 2021

No other information was available at the time this article was written. We will update this article as more information becomes available.

