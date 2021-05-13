Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a chaotic scene in a Colorado Springs neighborhood that is normally quiet Monday night.

Colorado Springs Police are reporting a man is suspected of intentionally ramming cars, trying to hit people with his pickup truck and chasing people with a metal pole. The incident started just before 8 Monday night along Foothills Farm Way on the north side of the city. When officers arrived in the neighborhood, the suspect was in the 800 block of Sword Dancer Drive. The area is between I-25 and Voyager Parkway just north of Interquest Parkway.

“The suspect was actively damaging property with a metal pole when contact was made,” police wrote online. “The suspect refused to follow the officer’s commands and threw the metal pole at the officer. The suspect then advanced toward the officer while holding a large metal religious statue and continually stated that he was going to kill the officer. The suspect was tased multiple times while attempting to strike the officer with the statue. The suspect was eventually able to pull the taser wires off his body, got back to his feet, and retrieved the religious statue while continuing to shout that he would harm the officer.”

More officers were called to the scene and the suspect was tased additional times as police say he continued to fight with officers. He was eventually taken into custody.

The suspect was identified as Yeurashka Graham. Graham is facing more than a dozen charges that include attempted murder, assault on a peace officer, criminal mischief, felony menacing, resisting arrest and DUI.

11 News spoke with a man who says he had his vehicle rammed by the suspect while he and his dog were inside.

“As he was pushing me back I jumped out of the car and went down the street trying to get away from him and he started chasing me in the truck,” Nathan Zarkovacki explained. “So I got into somebody’s backyard and he started ramming into a whole bunch of other vehicles.”

Nathan said he and his dog are okay, but it was a close call.

“Thank God my airbags didn’t go off otherwise my dog might not of been so OK,” Nathan stated.

Graham is being held in the El Paso County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.