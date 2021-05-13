Advertisement

Pikes Peak United Way offers appointments to help community with Emergency Rental Assistance application

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 9:17 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak United Way is now taking appointments to help the community apply for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This program will reportedly help property owners and tenants who have been unable to pay rent due to COVID-19 hardships.

The City of Colorado Springs has recieved $25 million dollars in ERA program funds and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Applicants can apply for up to six months in back rent and three months of current rent, and then continue to apply for three-month blocks for up to 15 months of rental assistance.

Qualified applicants need to register through an online portal and submut all information electronically. Those hoping to fill out an appilcation can schedule an appointment by calling Pikes Peak United way’s free and confidential helpline at 2-1-1 or by clicking here.

Appointments will begin on Monday, May 24. They are available Monday – Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

During the appointment PPUW volunteers will be able to print and scan the necessary documents, such as a lease and proof of income, as well as file the application.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
Official police account: Suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering
Crash on Powers Boulevard 5/12/21.
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police say a man fought with officers in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after threatening to...
Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times
Officials said one of the planes landed in a field near the Cherry Creek Reservoir using a...
No injuries after 2 planes collide in mid-air near Denver
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
‘Read my lips, Colorado: We’re not going to have a gas shortage!’ AAA travel expert addresses panic over fuel supply

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID vaccine that is authorized for those age 16 and...
Safeway & Albertsons Pharmacies Offering Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccines
Man shows up at Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound Wednesday night, police investigating
Colorado Springs Utilities and City of Colorado Springs partnership logos
WATCH: More electric vehicle fast charging stations now available in Downtown Colorado Springs
More than 30 El Paso County restaurants hiring for hospitality industry positions Thursday
More than 30 El Paso County restaurants hiring for hospitality industry positions Thursday