Pikes Peak United Way offers appointments to help community with Emergency Rental Assistance application

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak United Way is now taking appointments to help the community apply for the state’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This program will reportedly help property owners and tenants who have been unable to pay rent due to COVID-19 hardships.

The City of Colorado Springs has recieved $25 million dollars in ERA program funds and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Applicants can apply for up to six months in back rent and three months of current rent, and then continue to apply for three-month blocks for up to 15 months of rental assistance.

Qualified applicants need to register through an online portal and submut all information electronically. Those hoping to fill out an appilcation can schedule an appointment by calling Pikes Peak United way’s free and confidential helpline at 2-1-1 or by clicking here.

Appointments will begin on Monday, May 24. They are available Monday – Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

During the appointment PPUW volunteers will be able to print and scan the necessary documents, such as a lease and proof of income, as well as file the application.

