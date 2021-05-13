Advertisement

More than 30 El Paso County restaurants hiring for hospitality industry positions Thursday

Hospitality hiring event in Colorado Springs
Hospitality hiring event in Colorado Springs(Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Over 30 restaurants in El Paso County are hiring for more than 100 hospitality industry positions at a job fair Thursday.

The hiring event is being held at the Pinery at the Hill (775 W. Bijou) from 8am-12pm Thursday. You can just show up with your resume and ID.

“This is not just a job for you to have for a couple months. These are careers that people have made and so we want to not only enable these restaurants but enable you,” said Mackenzie Tamay of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center.

Positions include general managers, hosts, servers, bussers, bartenders, catering servers, kitchen managers, sous chefs, line cooks, pastry chefs, dishwashers, baristas, accountants, marketing managers and many more.

Here is some more information about the event from El Paso County:

• All individuals who attend will be entered to win a $1,000.00 in local gift cards

• Some restaurants are offering hiring bonuses

• On-the-spot hiring

• (Additionally) Perfect for individuals still in high school and college

• Child-friendly

• A Spanish translator will be provided at the event - Se proporcionará un traductor al español en el evento as well as a sign language interpreter

• Light refreshments and beverages provided

• Ample parking

• Swag for all in attendance

