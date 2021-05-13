Man shows up at Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound Wednesday night, police investigating

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are currently investigating after a man reportedly showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening.

The initial investigation revealed the shooting happened in the Southeast parking lot of Prospect Lake near the interstection in the 900 block Prospect Lake Drive. That’s near South Union Boulevard and Prospect Lake Drive.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers at Memorial Central Hospital were made aware of a shooting victim that was dropped off by a “private vehicle”.

The man was treated for life threatening injuries. Colorado Springs police say no arrests have been made in this case.

