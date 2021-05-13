Advertisement

Man shows up at Memorial Hospital with gunshot wound Wednesday night, police investigating

(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 8:38 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are currently investigating after a man reportedly showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound Wednesday evening.

The initial investigation revealed the shooting happened in the Southeast parking lot of Prospect Lake near the interstection in the 900 block Prospect Lake Drive. That’s near South Union Boulevard and Prospect Lake Drive.

According to Colorado Springs Police, officers at Memorial Central Hospital were made aware of a shooting victim that was dropped off by a “private vehicle”.

The man was treated for life threatening injuries. Colorado Springs police say no arrests have been made in this case.

We will update this article as more information become available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
Official police account: Suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering
Crash on Powers Boulevard 5/12/21.
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police say a man fought with officers in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after threatening to...
Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times
Officials said one of the planes landed in a field near the Cherry Creek Reservoir using a...
No injuries after 2 planes collide in mid-air near Denver
As news of a potential gas shortage spread to Eastern Kentucky, gas stations began seeing an...
‘Read my lips, Colorado: We’re not going to have a gas shortage!’ AAA travel expert addresses panic over fuel supply

Latest News

The Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID vaccine that is authorized for those age 16 and...
Safeway & Albertsons Pharmacies Offering Walk-In COVID-19 Vaccines
Colorado Springs Utilities and City of Colorado Springs partnership logos
More electric vehicle fast charging stations now available in Downtown Colorado Springs
More than 30 El Paso County restaurants hiring for hospitality industry positions Thursday
More than 30 El Paso County restaurants hiring for hospitality industry positions Thursday
Hospitality hiring event in Colorado Springs
More than 30 El Paso County restaurants hiring for hospitality industry positions Thursday