House Moves to Restrict Law Enforcement’s Use of Ketamine

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - A bill that would define the appropriate use of ketamine in law enforcement interactions passed through the house on it’s second reading Thursday.

The bill, HB21-1251, limits the use of ketamine to subdue an individual in pre-hospital settings. The federal government says ketamine is a controlled substance due to its associated risk factors. Emergency medical service providers, such as paramedics, need waivers to adminster the drug since it is outside of their standard scope of practice.

“For too long, ketamine has been misused during law enforcement interactions and outside of medical settings, and it has had dangerous, even deadly, consequences for Coloradans,” said Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver. “This bill represents a bold step forward in our efforts to improve policing in our state and ensure all Coloradans feel safe and protected by law enforcement.”

In order for a paramedic to administer the drug in a prehospital setting with law enforcement present, they would reportedly need to weigh the person to ensure they get an accurate dosage. If that is not possible, at least two people present in the area must agree to their weight estimation. The paramedic must be trained in adminstration of the drug and must attempt to obtain verbal authorization from a medical director before administering it.

There must also be equiptment on site to monitor the person’s vital signs and provide urgent transport to a hospital.

Law enforcement would also allegedly be required to intervene and report to the POST board if they see another another officer using ketamine on someone. Under the bill this would constitute as excessive for e and could lead to permanent revocation of an officers POST certification, if the incident results in death.

If there is no justifiable medical emergency, a paramedic would reportedly be prohibited from using ketamine to sedate someone to aid in their arrest or restraint for alleged or suspected criminal conduct.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.