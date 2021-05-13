Health care providers begin vaccinating kids over 12 in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -A big update on the vaccine front in Colorado.

As of Thursday, younger kids are getting the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Kids aged 12-15 officially have the green light from the CDC.

The state says kids under the age of 18 do need parental consent. Check with your provider to see if you need to be there in person.

We’ve talked to some parents in the past about being hesitant, but the mom 11 NEWS spoke with Thursday at Matthew’s-Vu Medical Group in Colorado Springs said she wasn’t at all, and signed her kids up as soon as she could.

“I’ve just seen the disappointment in the girls when they have to miss school, miss activities, because they’re on quarantine, even though they’ve spent little time with someone, it’s still has impacted their lives,” Shana O’Heron said. “So I want them to be able to have a normal school year next year, get back to the normal activities and not be, hindered by COVID.”

And those two weren’t the only ones getting their shot on the first day.

Multiple kids and teens showed up at UCHealth’s Memorial Administrative Center to get vaccinated, some even carpooling from Pueblo to do so.

Click here to see appointments at UCHeath.

Also, Centura Health says registration is now open for 12 to 15 year-olds for the mass vaccine site at the Broadmoor World Arena.

A parent or guardian must be present. They will start giving out shots Friday.

