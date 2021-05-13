Advertisement

Fremont Health Department offering mutiple mobile COVID-19 clinics

By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:59 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Fremont County Health Department is holding several mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics next week.

Below is a list of the upcoming clinics:

  • May 16: Florence Fire Department (300 W. Main Street, Florence) from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
  • May 18: Fremont County Department of Human Services (172 Justice Center Road, Canon City) from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
  • May 19: Canon City High School (1313 College Ave, Canon City) from 12 p.m. until 7 p.m.

For all of theses clinics, walk up vaccines and appointments are available and you do not need an insurance card or ID.

The health department will reportedly be giving out Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. The Pfizer vaccine can be given to children 12 and above with parental consent.

