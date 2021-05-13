Advertisement

Fort Carson hosts groundbreaking ceremony for a new Intrepid Spirit Center Thursday

Fort Carson's Evans Army Community Hospital and the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF) held a...
Fort Carson’s Evans Army Community Hospital and the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for a new Intrepid Spirit Center.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 11:36 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Fort Carson’s Evans Army Community Hospital and the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund (IFHF) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday for a new Intrepid Spirit Center. This center will reportedly diagnose and treat Traumatic Brain Injuries and Post-Traumatic Stress in regional active-duty service members and will be equipped with the latest in brain technology and treatment facilities.

The Intrepid Spirit Center will be about 25,000 square feet and is projected to cost cost approximately $12.5 million to construct. The funding for the project was reportedly raised privately through the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

