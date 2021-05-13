Do your research before donating to help victims of Colorado Springs birthday party mass shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There has been an outpouring of support for the families of the six people who were shot and killed by the disgruntled boyfriend of one of the victims in Colorado Springs on Mother’s Day.

Unfortunately, scammers often take advantage of people’s good intentions and might try to capitalize on this tragedy. Before donating to a cause that claims to support the survivors of this shooting and the victims’ families, make sure it’s a legitimate charity or crowdfunding site.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) has several recommendations of things people should do prior to donating. First, do your research.

“If a nonprofit organization isn’t completely transparent, it’s impossible to know for sure the money contributed will support a good cause. Ask for documentation on how much of the contribution will be used for program services, how much will go for fundraising, and management expenses,” the BBB said on its website.

Also, the BBB says people should be wary of intimidation tactics. Scammers can be very pushy when it comes to asking for money. If the person claiming to be collecting money for a charity makes you feel guilty for not donating or pressures you to donate right away, it’s a red flag. You can check a charity’s rating on Give.org.

“For a charity to receive BBB accreditation, it must meet 20 Standards of Accountability covering everything from governance to fundraising. If the organization does not appear on BBB’s website, that does not mean they are not a real charity, but it can be a warning that you need to do more investigation before you give,” the BBB said.

For the mass shooting in Colorado Springs, the Colorado Healing Fund has started collecting donations.

“What we know is that people in Colorado are extremely generous and in Colorado Springs, and they will open their hearts and give to help others, and this is a time when we have a family and a broader community that needs that support,” said Cynthia Coffman, the chair of the board of trustees for the Colorado Healing Fund.

The healing fund is a nonprofit that was started in 2018 as a way to support people impacted by mass casualty events. It is also still collecting funds for the mass shooting that happened at a King Soopers in Boulder on March 22. Ten people were killed during that act of violence.

“Some of the things that we have funded in Boulder, as an example, we’ve taken care of rent for folks who are not able to work,” Coffman said. “We have taken care of transportation for family members to come in for memorial services, and to support people who have been injured either physically, or mentally and emotionally, or all of those things.”

People can donate to the Colorado Healing Fund online. Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at any FirstBank. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund” and write “CO Springs” in the memo. When depositing the check with bank tellers, designate the donation for the Colorado Healing Fund’s “victim account”.

