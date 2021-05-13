Advertisement

Compher’s hat trick lifts Avs over Kings 6-0

The Avalanche now sit one win away from the Presidents Trophy.
COLORADO AVALANCHE
COLORADO AVALANCHE(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (AP) - J.T. Compher scored three goals for his first career hat trick to lead the Colorado Avalanche to a 6-0 win over the Los Angeles Kings. The victory kept Colorado in the hunt for the Presidents’ Trophy and home-ice advantage throughout the postseason.

The Avalanche clinched home ice for the first round and could finish first overall in the NHL by beating Los Angeles again Thursday night. A win would give Colorado 82 points, tied with West Division rival Vegas, but the Avalanche hold the tiebreaker of regulation wins. Philipp Grubauer made 18 saves for his seventh shutout of the season. Gabriel Landeskog, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Joonas Donskoi also scored.

5/12/2021 9:51:46 PM (GMT -6:00)

