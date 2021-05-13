Advertisement

Colorado to update mask guidance to match CDC allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in almost any setting

Choosing safer activities graphic.
Choosing safer activities graphic.(CDC)
By Tony Keith
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - 11 News confirmed with the Colorado Governor’s Office that the State would be updating their mask guidelines to match the Centers for Disease Control guidelines announced on Thursday.

The CDC provided the following updates on May 13:

  • Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance
  • Update that fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter

When 11 News reached out to the Governor’s Office, the following statement was sent to us by a spokesperson at 4:41 p.m.:

“Yes we will be updating our mask order to follow CDC guidance shortly.”

It isn’t clear what time the Governor’s Office will make the announcement. The CDC shared an infographic on when you should or shouldn’t wear a mask:

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
Official police account: Suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering
Crash on Powers Boulevard 5/12/21.
Serious crash closes part of Powers Boulevard in Colorado Springs Wednesday night
Police say a man fought with officers in a Colorado Springs neighborhood after threatening to...
Police: Suspect rams vehicles and threatens to kill officer while holding a ‘religious statue’ in Colorado Springs, tased multiple times
A sign asking customers to wear a face covering is displayed at the entrance to Picos...
‘Great day for America’: Vaccinated can largely ditch masks
1-month-old Caleb Whisnand Jr. was found dead Wednesday.
Missing baby found dead in Ala.; father faces capital murder charges

Latest News

Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
WATCH LIVE: Vigil for Colorado mass shooting victims held by ‘Mothers of Murdered Youth’
Tarek Murad (left) from Pueblo, 12, carpooled up with his friend, Miles and their mothers to...
Health care providers begin vaccinating kids over 12 in southern Colorado
A growing memorial dedicated to the victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs.
Do your research before donating to help victims of Colorado Springs birthday party mass shooting
COVID-19 in Colorado
WATCH: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment gives an update on COVID-19