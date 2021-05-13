Colorado to update mask guidance to match CDC allowing vaccinated people to go without masks in almost any setting

DENVER (KKTV) - 11 News confirmed with the Colorado Governor’s Office that the State would be updating their mask guidelines to match the Centers for Disease Control guidelines announced on Thursday.

The CDC provided the following updates on May 13:

Update that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance

Update that fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter

When 11 News reached out to the Governor’s Office, the following statement was sent to us by a spokesperson at 4:41 p.m.:

“Yes we will be updating our mask order to follow CDC guidance shortly.”

It isn’t clear what time the Governor’s Office will make the announcement. The CDC shared an infographic on when you should or shouldn’t wear a mask:

