More electric vehicle fast charging stations now available in Downtown Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Utilities and City of Colorado Springs partnership logos
Colorado Springs Utilities and City of Colorado Springs partnership logos(Colorado Springs Utilities and City of Colorado Springs)
By Nicole Heins
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs now has two new electric vehicle fast charging stations available downtown. Colorado Springs Utilities and the City of Colorado Springs Parking System Enterprise have partnered to create the EV readiness plan.

“The EV Readiness plan will help us prepare for and support the increased adoption of electric vehicles in Colorado Springs,” says Mayor John Suthers. “The strategies identified will help meet the needs of travelers to and within our community, as well as contribute to cleaner air, which is extremely important to us here in beautiful, healthy Colorado.”

The Direct Current Fast Charging (DCFC) stations are located in the City Administration Building public parking garage (130 S. Nevada Avenue). These chargers will reportedly be free at least thorugh 2021. The stations will support most models of light-duty electric vehicles.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, there are currently between 2,000-2,500 electric vehicles in Colorado Springs. Data shows at least 90,000 electric vehicles are anticipated to be on the roads in Colorado Springs by 2030.

Right now, there are reportedly about 100 public charging outlets across Colorado Springs.

These charging stations are all part of a pilot project to prepare for and support the growth of electric vehicle use in the community.

