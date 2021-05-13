Broncos Release 2021 Schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos;’ 2021 schedule is here. For the first time in team history, the Broncos will play 9 regular-season home games at Empower Field at Mile High.

Denver’s 2021 slate features six games against 2020 postseason teams. Three of those games will be played in the mile high city.

To kick-off the season, Denver will play consecutive East Coast road games against the New York Giants (4:25 p.m. EDT, FOX) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12, and Jacksonville Jaguars (1 p.m. EDT, KKTV) at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Sept. 19. It will mark the first time since 2003 (at Cin.; at S.D.) the Broncos have started the season with consecutive road games.

The Broncos full 2021 season can be found below:

PRESEASON

Week 1: Broncos at Minnesota Vikings

Week 2: Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Week 3: Broncos vs. Los Angeles Rams

REGULAR SEASON

Week 1: Broncos at New York Giants (Sunday, Sept. 12, 2:25 p.m. MT, FOX)

Week 2: Broncos at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sunday, Sept. 19, 11 a.m. MT, KKTV)

Week 3: Broncos vs. New York Jets (Sunday, Sept. 26, 2:05 p.m. MT, KKTV)

Week 4: Broncos vs. Baltimore Ravens (Sunday, Oct. 3, 2:25 p.m. MT, KKTV

Week 5: Broncos at Pittsburgh Steelers (Sunday, Oct. 10, 11 a.m. MT, FOX)

Week 6: Broncos vs. Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Oct. 17, 2:25 p.m. MT, KKTV)

Week 7: Broncos at Cleveland Browns (Thursday, Oct. 21, 6:20 p.m. MT, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon)

Week 8: Broncos vs. Washington Football Team (Sunday, Oct. 31, 2:25 p.m. MT, FOX)

Week 9: Broncos at Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m. MT, FOX)

Week 10: Broncos vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Sunday, Nov. 14, 2:25 p.m. MT, KKTV)

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Nov. 28, 2:05 p.m. MT, KKTV)

Week 13: Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Dec. 5, 11 a.m. MT, KKTV)

Week 14: Broncos vs. Detroit Lions (Sunday, Dec. 12, 2:05 p.m. MT, FOX)

Week 15: Broncos vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Sunday, Dec. 19, 2:05 p.m. MT, KKTV)

Week 16: Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders (Sunday, Dec. 26, 2:25 p.m. MT, KKTV)

Week 17: Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers (Sunday, Jan. 2, 2:05 p.m. MT, KKTV)

Week 18: Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Sunday, Jan. 9, 2:25 p.m. MT, KKTV)

