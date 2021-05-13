Advertisement

Boulder King Soopers where gunman killed 10 is set to reopen in the fall

In this Friday, April 23, 2021, file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in...
In this Friday, April 23, 2021, file photo, photographs of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colo. Responding to the Colorado supermarket shooting that killed multiple people, state Democratic lawmakers on Thursday, April 29, 2021, outlined legislation that would create a state office dedicated to preventing gun violence, expand background checks and allow municipalities greater freedom to adopt their own gun control laws.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOULDER, Colo. - A supermarket in Colorado where a gunman killed 10 people last month plans to reopen in late fall following renovations. Representatives for King Soopers grocery store in Boulder said Wednesday that the company is planning an extensive redesign of the building, rather than demolishing it.

City officials agree that the renovations and reopening will be a key step forward for a community still reeling from the shooting. The store has been closed since authorities say a 21-year-old man opened fire on customers, employees and responding police officers on March 22.

King Soopers is working with employees who survived the shooting to ensure they are comfortable returning to the store.

