Boulder King Soopers where gunman killed 10 is set to reopen in the fall

BOULDER, Colo. - A supermarket in Colorado where a gunman killed 10 people last month plans to reopen in late fall following renovations. Representatives for King Soopers grocery store in Boulder said Wednesday that the company is planning an extensive redesign of the building, rather than demolishing it.

City officials agree that the renovations and reopening will be a key step forward for a community still reeling from the shooting. The store has been closed since authorities say a 21-year-old man opened fire on customers, employees and responding police officers on March 22.

King Soopers is working with employees who survived the shooting to ensure they are comfortable returning to the store.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.