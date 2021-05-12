Preliminary hearing for Letecia Stauch, accused of killing her stepson Gannon in Colorado, pushed back to September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado woman accused of murdering her own stepson pushed to represent herself at trial for weeks, but she is now getting public defenders back.

On May 3, court documents were shared publicly tied to the case for Letecia Stauch. In the documents, Letecia had requested to get lawyers back after getting permission to represent herself. In late April, 11 News partner The Gazette learned Letecia had lost her library privileges.

The case for Letecia Stauch has gained national attention. She’s suspected of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch. Tragically, the remains of Gannon were found in Florida back in March of 2020. Gannon was reported missing from his Colorado home in the Lorson Ranch neighborhood in January of that same year.

A preliminary hearing was originally scheduled for May 20. We learned on Wednesday that with the new representation the preliminary hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 9 in order to give her team enough time to prepare.

Sounds like #LeteciaStauch is appearing over WebEx from the jail today.



Judge confirms Mr. Tolini will be appointed to represent her moving forward.



Judge asks how well he is versed with the case, he says he needs more time.



Suggests September 9-10th

