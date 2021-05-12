Advertisement

Nuggets beat Hornets, secure home-court advantage in Round 1

DENVER NUGGETS
DENVER NUGGETS(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:21 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Michael Porter Jr. and Nikola Jokic each scored 30 points, and the Denver Nuggets held off the Charlotte Hornets 117-112 to snap a two-game slide. Jokic had 11 rebounds and six assists and Porter knocked down six 3-pointers as the Nuggets held off a furious late rally by the Hornets led by Devonte Graham, who scored 19 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter, including five 3-pointers. Jokic did most of his damage at the foul line, where he made 16 of 17 shots.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

5/11/2021 8:48:35 PM (GMT -6:00)

Most Read

Grieving neighbors stand next to crime tape at the scene of a horrific shooting at a birthday...
GRAPHIC: Dispatch transcript from Colorado Springs birthday party shooting
A memorial can be seen outside the mobile home in Colorado Springs where six innocent people...
7 including suspect killed in shooting at Colorado Springs birthday party
Victims of a mass shooting in Colorado Springs in May of 2021. Top left: Sandra Ibarra-Perez....
Police believe suspect killed 6 people in Colorado Springs because he wasn’t invited to a family gathering
Police arrived to a harrowing scene inside a mobile home on May 9, 2021.
Birthday party killings deadliest incident in Colorado Springs since 1911, says mayor; where it ranks in state history
A vehicle smashed through a garage in Colorado on 5/10/21.
Car travels off I-25 in Colorado about 150 feet before smashing into a garage and destroying 2 antique cars

Latest News

John Register competing in the Olympics in Sydney, Australia in 2000.
Local veteran, Paralympian sits down with KKTV
Rory McIlroy tees off on the seventh hole during the fourth round of the Wells Fargo...
McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado celebrates after hitting a solo home run during the second...
Arenado, Wainwright lead Cardinals over Rockies 2-0
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit could lose Kentucky Derby after post race drug test