No injuries after 2 planes collide in mid-air near Denver
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - All on board miraculously walked away unharmed after two planes collided in mid-air near the Cherry Creek Reservoir Wednesday.
“About 10:25 a.m. today, the [Arapahoe County] sheriff’s office as well as South Metro Fire began receiving calls of a plane crash near Belleview Avenue and South Cherry Creek Drive,” said Deputy John Bartmann with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies responded and found a single-engine plane had collided with another plane mid-air. The other plane was able to land at Centennial Airport without any issues and without any injuries.”
The plane that had crashed in a field had two passengers -- both uninjured.
“The plane deployed a parachute that allowed it to safely land, and both occupants were able to walk away from the crash,” Bartmann said.
The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
“You expect something a lot worse. This -- this was amazing. We’ve had several plane crashes in our jurisdiction. Never have we seen a parachute be deployed and bring the plane down safely,” Bartmann said.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.