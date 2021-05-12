No injuries after 2 planes collide in mid-air near Denver

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - All on board miraculously walked away unharmed after two planes collided in mid-air near the Cherry Creek Reservoir Wednesday.

“About 10:25 a.m. today, the [Arapahoe County] sheriff’s office as well as South Metro Fire began receiving calls of a plane crash near Belleview Avenue and South Cherry Creek Drive,” said Deputy John Bartmann with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. “Deputies responded and found a single-engine plane had collided with another plane mid-air. The other plane was able to land at Centennial Airport without any issues and without any injuries.”

The plane that had crashed in a field had two passengers -- both uninjured.

“The plane deployed a parachute that allowed it to safely land, and both occupants were able to walk away from the crash,” Bartmann said.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

“You expect something a lot worse. This -- this was amazing. We’ve had several plane crashes in our jurisdiction. Never have we seen a parachute be deployed and bring the plane down safely,” Bartmann said.

UPDATE: Initial reports indicate that 2 planes collided midair over Cherry Creek State Park property just south of Belleview and Peoria. One plane crashed here with no injuries or fatalities. The second plane landed safely at Centennial Airport with no injuries. Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/ksKhbZo9Fk — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 12, 2021

